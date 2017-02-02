Wildlife Tasting Buffet planned

by

Calhoun County’s Wildlife Tasting Buffet & Expo will be Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Multi-Purpose Building in Pittsboro. All wildlife dishes need to be at the Multi-Purpose Building before 6 p.m. and accompanied by the recipe if you plan to have them judged. Categories will be Fin-Feather-Fur-Deer-and Wild Hog. Program speaker is Kevin Tate, vice president of media productions of Mossy Oak and a freelance Writer. He has been the Outdoor Writer for Daily Journal since 2010. Admission is $1 with a wildlife dish, dessert or side item or $3 with no dish. For more information, call the Calhoun County Extension Office at 412-3177. Everyone is invited. Photo by Steve Gulledge