Wildcats’ win takes them to round 3

November 11, 2017 by

CCHS JoCalhoun City came back from a 20-point deficit to beat South Delta last night in Rolling Fork 36-34. Quarterback Jo Gray and the Wildcats will face Philadelphia in a home game next Friday night.

