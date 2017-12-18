Weyerhaeuser makes big donation for new fire truck

by

The city of Bruce will be able to pay off it’s new fire truck more easily thanks to a $150,000 grant from Weyerhaeuser. Officials from the Bruce sawmill met with Bruce firemen and town officials last week at the fire station to tour the new truck. Pictured, from left, are Alderwoman Ellen Shaw, Mayor Rudy Pope, Weyerhaeuser Plant manger Benjy Herrin, Weyerhaeuser Materials Manager Rick Cozine, Alderman Jimmy Hubbard, County Fire Coordinator and Bruce fireman Chris Williams, Fire Chief Charlie Hill, Alderman Steve Nelson, Asst. Fire Chief B.J. Farmer, fireman Dut Swords.

Photo by Joel McNeece