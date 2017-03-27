Walt Maddox is one of only three seniors on the Bruce baseball team. He said his goal is for the team to make the playoffs and see how far they can go. Read more in the sports section. Photo by Joel McNeece
March 24, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“I awoke last night to sound of thunder. How far off, I sat and wondered. Started humming a tune from 1962…”—Quoted material by Bob Seeger I don’t … [Read More...]
March 22, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – For all of the questionable, quirky, and downright bizarre actions and utterances of our newly-minted President of the United States, … [Read More...]
March 22, 2017 By Joel McNeece
One church for every 141 Calhoun Countians, that’s what Dr. Jim Futral was referring to Monday on the Bruce Square when he referenced Calhoun County … [Read More...]
March 22, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
New recipe cooking at our house last week was one we found from the “ I Wash, You Dry” where Shawn Syphus blogs at iwashyoudry.com. … [Read More...]
March 21, 2017 By Joel McNeece
OXFORD — State Rep. Andy Gipson, R-Braxton, has his toga in a knot because a Delta newspaper publisher offered his opinion — opinion — that Gipson, … [Read More...]
March 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Donny Wayne Byars, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Mar. 26, 2017, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Horn Lake. Born September 22, 1950, he was the son of Shed and Edna Pitts Byars. He was a retired welder/pipe fitter at Standard Maintenance Company, and proudly served in the United States Air […]
March 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Betty Sue McCain, 67, of Water Valley, passed away surrounded by her family Friday, Mar. 24, 2017, at Oxford Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. Born December 20, 1949 in Banner, she was the daughter of Cleatus Reid and Betty Sims Miller. She was a graduate of Bruce High School and was a nurse for Baptist Memorial […]
March 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Harold Wayne King passed away March 24, 2017 at the State Veterans Home in Oxford, at the age of 91. He was born February 20, 1926 in Paris, to the parents of Effie Mae Williams and Abb King. He served during WWII in the U.S. Marines. After serving his country he came home to be a […]
March 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
David Bailey, 89, of Bruce, died Saturday, Mar. 25, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North MS in Oxford. He was born February 23, 1928 in the Loyd community in Calhoun County. He was a member of Bruce United Methodist Church. He was a retired grocery manager for over 41 years and a monument dealer.
