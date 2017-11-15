Vote for CCHS

by

Calhoun City High School has been entered into the National Red Ribbon Photo Contest and the public can vote for the school to be one of the winners for the Region 4 area. Voting ends November 17 at midnight. You can only vote once a day. Winners will be announced on December 2. Voters are eligible to win an iPad and $1,000 for the school. Vote at: edribbon.wishpond.com/photo-contest-school/entries/168883516. Students in the photo are, front, Keyora King, Tykeria Mayes, Samantha Hamilton, Jireh Mhoon, Nevaeh Armstrong, Kynia Thompson, Jasmine Varnado, Briunna Hatchett, Ja’Mirquile Gray, Anthony Gonzales; back, Brianna Campbell, Kristen Sprayberry, Jaron Edwards, Yakema Harper, Erica Hall, Keasia Hill, Alexia Edmond, O.C. Coleman, Destiny Welch, Miyana Bailey, Britney Hatchett, Christopher Matthieu, Teketris Honey and Nishira Jennings. Kendra Mays is SADD sponsor at CCHS.