Vietnam Legacy Vets Bike Club went to the Veterans Home in Kosciusko last weekend to give them an early Christmas party. The group cooked a meal, carried a band to play for them and gave the 180 clients a dress shirt monogrammed with their name and branch of service. Participating from Bruce included Tyler Kilcrease, Sandy Wright, Libby Bennett, Bom Blackwelder, Tonya Constant, Chuck Russell, Mike Winter, Carol Russell, Adam Constant, Chris Denley, Teresa Winter, Anita Blackwelder, Chad Baker, Traci Baker, Ann Willis and John Willis. Not pictured are Annie Russell and Corrie Bennett.