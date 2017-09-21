VES students visit fire department

K5 students at Vardaman Elementary visited the Fire Department last Friday where Clifton Cardwell talked about fire safety and Sparky the firedog visited with the kids.
September 20, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Carol “Susie” Dittman Bullard, 65, passed this life Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 at Oxford Health and Rehab Center. She was born November 24, 1951 in St. Petersburg, PA to William E. Dittman and Vada May McKearn Dittman. Carol was retired from the U.S. Navy as a Lt. Colonel after serving our country for over 21 […]
September 18, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jan Gregg Hutchins, 66, passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Born January 27, 1951, she was the daughter of Willie B. and Clarice Fuggett Gregg. She was a retired educator, and member of Vardaman First Baptist Church.
September 15, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Charles Edward Bennett, 78, passed from this life September 14, 2017 at his home.
September 11, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Mildred Watford Rabun, 95, of Eupora, passed away peacefully at MS State Veterans Nursing Home in Jackson September 5, 2017.
