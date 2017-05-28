You are here: Home / Front Page / Vardaman Top 5 GPA

Vardaman Top 5 GPA

May 28, 2017 by

vhs top five33Vardaman High School’s Top Five in GPA for 2017 are, from left, John Austin Bray, Brandon Washington, C.J. Weddle, Tori Wilson and Nigel Hankins.

Filed Under: Front Page