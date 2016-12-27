Vardaman hosts Tishomingo County Friday morning

by

The Vardaman Rams, 3-2-1, will host Class 4A Tishomingo County on Friday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. at Carter Field in Vardaman. It’s the Rams’ first home soccer game of the season.

North Pontotoc will visit the Rams on Jan. 5 and the Rams travel to Mooreville on Jan. 6.

The Rams won their last match 9-1 at Strayhorn with two players – Israel Murillo and Miguel Vazquez each scoring a hat trick.