Vardaman High School Graduation

May 25, 2017 by

vhs hall fame31Vardaman High School will host graduation this Friday, May 26 at 6 p.m. Pictured above are the 2017 Hall of Fame, from left, John Austin Bray, Tyler Boyette, C.J. Weddle, Tori Wilson, Nigel Hankins and Brandon Washington.

