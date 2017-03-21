Vardaman Dancers with law enforcement

by

Studio 215 in Houston dancers from Vardaman wanted local law enforcement in the ad for their upcoming recital. Back Mina Lucius, Kyndal Hendrix; center, Sheriff Greg Pollan, Mickey Rodgers, Inmate Litter Control Director; Vardaman Police Chief Kenny Scott and Mark Hendix, captain with MDOT; front, Madison Easley, Emma Alderman, Parker Grace Long, Annie Reese Wilson and Cylee Haire. The young girls in the photo are on the Mini J competition team, Kyndal is on the junior team and Mina is on the senior team.