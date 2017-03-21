You are here: Home / Front Page / Vardaman Dancers with law enforcement

March 21, 2017

Houston DancersStudio 215 in Houston dancers from Vardaman wanted local law enforcement in the ad for their upcoming recital. Back Mina Lucius, Kyndal Hendrix; center, Sheriff Greg Pollan, Mickey Rodgers, Inmate Litter Control Director; Vardaman Police Chief Kenny Scott and Mark Hendix, captain with MDOT; front, Madison Easley, Emma Alderman, Parker Grace Long, Annie Reese Wilson and  Cylee Haire. The young girls in the photo are on the Mini J competition team, Kyndal is on the junior team and Mina is on the senior team.

