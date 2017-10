by

Vardaman and Calhoun City will open the slow pitch softball playoffs Saturday on the road.

The Lady Rams will play a best of three series at Myrtle. Game one is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Myrtle finished second in their region winning five of their last seven games. They ended the year with a 16-10 record overall

Calhoun City will travel to Ingomar. The Lady Falcons won their region. Game one is set for 10 a.m.