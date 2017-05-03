You are here: Home / Front Page / Vardaman Beauty Review

Vardaman Beauty Review

May 3, 2017

vard seniorgirlsVardaman High School 11th-12th Grade Beauties, from left, Megan Havens, Courtney Brown, Most Beautiful  Kayla Gaskin, Ansley Casey, C.J. Weddle and Stacie Haimes. See more Beauty Review pictures in this week's CCJ.

