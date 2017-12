by

The Bruce Rotary Youth Leader for December is Janna Turner, daughter of Kristi Shelton. Her activities are: ranks second in her class; has 28 ACT score; principal’s honor roll, 4 yrs.; Beta Club 4 yrs.; senior class president; student council president; band, 7 yrs.; color guard, 5 yrs.; color guard captain, 2 yrs.; annual staff, 3 yrs., editor, 1 yr.; 4-H, 10 yrs.; Juniorettes, treasurer, 2 yrs.; member of First Baptist Church. Photo by Joel McNeece