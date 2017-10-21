Trojan cheering

Mini cheerleaders entertained before the Bruce Trojans' game Friday night.
October 18, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Seldom is the sequel to anything just as good as the first time around, but Dudley Davis, Robert Stewart and I gave it a good go in New Albany last … [Read More...]
October 18, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Last week was my birthday week, and to celebrate, I had a colonoscopy. Not my first, but I’m good for 10 years. And if it’s time for you to get one, … [Read More...]
October 17, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
As fall approaches, the days get shorter with increasing rapidity. By Nov. 5, daylight savings time ends and it will be dark by 6 p.m. If you like to … [Read More...]
October 17, 2017 By Ray Mosby
Give or take a month or two, I have now been writing this column for almost exactly 40 years, which is a long time for anything, much less spouting … [Read More...]
October 11, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
After a 20 year hiatus, my golf bug is back. This is as planned. When the kids came along, I couldn’t afford the six hours to play golf. I switched … [Read More...]
October 20, 2017 By Joel McNeece
William C. “Buddy” Moore, Jr., 44, passed away Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Born October 23, 1972, he was the son of Buddy Moore, Sr., and Rose Tedder Moore. He was a truck driver for Tedder Farms, and a member of New Gauley Freewill Baptist Church. An avid outdoorsman, he […]
October 18, 2017 By Joel McNeece
James Hugh “Jack” Davidson, 71, died October 16, 2017 at Countryside Health Center, Buchanan, GA. He was born November 16, 1945 in Georgia to Hugh and Mildred Quarles Davidson. He was a self-employed master electrician doing commercial and residential electrical services.
October 17, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Dr. Claudia Blair Tucker Dickson Porter, beloved “Nanu” went to be with the Lord, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. She was born in Memphis, October 22, 1925 and raised in Bruce, where she graduated as Salutatorian in 1941. After attending nursing school during World War II and marrying in Colorado, she spent the next 60 […]
October 16, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Retired Lt. Col. James R. (Jim) Blue, 77, peacefully passed away the morning of Sunday, Oct. 15 in the Atlanta, Ga. retirement community apartment he shared with his wife of 59 years, Maxine Jenkins Blue.
Copyright © 2017 · News Theme on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Follow Us