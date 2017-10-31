Trick or Treat

Gayla Bennett's Kreative Kids Daycare was the first to visit The Journal office today trick or treating.
October 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
October 25, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
October 24, 2017 By Ray Mosby
October 24, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
October 18, 2017 By Joel McNeece
October 30, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Lola Adams Fraiser, 77, passed this life on October 29, 2017 at N.M.M.C. in Tupelo. She was born December 21, 1939 in Kilmichael, to Rabon Adams and Joyce Jewel Guthrie Adams. She was in insurance sales representing American General Life Insurance before she retired. She was a devoted member of The Church of God of […]
October 30, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Martha Lounez Harrelson Vaughn, 88, of Grenada, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at her residence. She was born August 9, 1929 in Derma to Hollie Dean and Lorena Calder Harrelson. She was a retired bookkeeper and member of First Baptist Church in Grenada where she taught in the children’s Sunday school department for over […]
October 30, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Fairy Lavonne Patterson, 75 passed away surrounded by her family Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North MS in Oxford. She was born August 30, 1942 in Oklahoma City, Ok., the daughter of Otho Oliver and Fairy Lee Wilhite Oliver.
October 30, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Alice Faye Brower, 63, passed this earthly life, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 3, 1954 in Water Valley to John G, Brower, Sr. and Oyer Olline Cofer Brower. Alice Faye was a graduate of Bruce High School class of 1972. She worked for Borg […]
