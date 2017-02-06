Trailer fire

No one was injured in this fire that engulfed a mobile home on Lincoln Street in Bruce Sunday night. Bruce firemen received the call around 11 p.m. Photo by Joel McNeece
February 2, 2017 By Ray Mosby
I am convinced that if there is a devil, whenever he thinks of social media, he grins. … [Read More...]
February 2, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
There is a way to save hundreds of millions of dollars in state expenditures without costing a dime and vastly improving our state’s business climate. … [Read More...]
February 1, 2017 By Joel McNeece
I wrote in my first column post-election that Donald J. Trump earned the right to prove himself as president. I still believe that, but he’s making it … [Read More...]
February 1, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
One of Ellie Kathryn’s favorite Christmas presents came from a family member in Missouri– The Instax Mini 70 made by Fuji, a modern day version of the … [Read More...]
January 31, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – The political tea leaves were rather easy to read on the topic of this week’s blockbuster announcement that Amazon was the first major … [Read More...]
February 6, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Janice Sampsell Napier, 74, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born April 9, 1942 in Hazzard, KY; she was the daughter of the late Lige Sampsell and the late Ada Hudson Sampsell. Mrs. Janice was a wonderful, loving mother and granny, and also had […]
February 6, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Pete Barnette, 74, of Vardaman, went to his heavenly home Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born May 7, 1942 in Sabougla. He was the son of E.B. Barnette and Goldie Henson Barnette. He was a retired, self-employed mechanic, and member of New Providence Baptist Church.
February 1, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Lucious Wayne Redwine, Sr., 79, of Water Valley, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. He was born in Water Valley on October 21, 1937 to Willie Sprouse and Cleland Laverle Redwine. A retired carpenter, he proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Navy.
January 31, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Willie Marvin Isbell, 46, of Bruce, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in Calhoun City.
