Dr. Jim Futral with the Mississippi Baptist Association speaks to a large gathering on the Bruce Square for the "Tell Me, Tell Someone" Rally. Read more about his visit in this week's CCJ. Photo by Joel McNeece
March 16, 2017 By Joel McNeece
“Be polite, write diplomatically; even in a declaration of war, one observes the rules of politeness,” Otto von Bismarck said. Maybe in your time, … [Read More...]
March 15, 2017 By Joel McNeece
He has ears softer than a brand new Teddy bear. His cool nose pressed against your cheek forces you to give in to his demands for a hug, and those … [Read More...]
March 15, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
The weather during spring break is always awful– cold and rainy, and this year is no exception. … [Read More...]
March 15, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – My wife and I are in our 50s and chase grandchildren. So, in my health insurance, do I need maternity coverage? Does my wife need … [Read More...]
March 13, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Mississippi’s population has almost stopped growing for the first time in 50 years. Mississippi has grown less than .7 percent since the year 2000. … [Read More...]
March 20, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Trisha Ann Sparrow, 67, of Calhoun City, died Monday, Mar. 20, 2017, at her residence. Born January 10, 1950 in Clarksdale, she was the daughter of James Felix and Catherine Wortham Nelson. She attended Mt. Comfort Baptist Church. She was a former teacher’s assistant, bank teller and secretary for a Construction Company.
March 20, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Bobbie Ruth Aycock Senter, 92, of Macon, passed away Thursday, Mar. 16, 2017 surrounded by her family at Elderly Care Center of Macon. She was a native of Derma, born July 28, 1924 to the late Dr. W.J. and Marion Denley Aycock and she graduated from Calhoun City High School.
March 20, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Herman Glenn Jones, 75, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at his home in Water Valley. He was born November 7, 1941 in Water Valley, to William “Herman” and Estelle Bankston Jones. He worked for the Department of Corrections and was a member of Sylva Rena Baptist Church. He loved his family, friends, and enjoyed […]
March 20, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Allie Beth Gulledge Orr, 92, went to her heavenly home Sunday, Mar. 19, 2017 at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. She was born September 21, 1924 in Grenada, the daughter of Jim and Jessie May Gray Gulledge. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and was retired from Kellwood.
