Tedder retires from Vardaman

Retiring town clerk Barbara Tedder was honored with a reception at the Front Porch in Vardaman recently. Vardaman Mayor James Casey expressed his appreciation for Tedder and her 17 years of service to the town.
June 29, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
June 28, 2017 By Joel McNeece
June 28, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
June 22, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
June 22, 2017 By Ray Mosby
June 29, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Bobby Dean Murphree, 83, of Houlka, passed away surrounded by his family Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born September 27, 1933, in the Reid Community, the son of Dee and Ethel Odell Brown Murphree. He was a retired truck driver and dispatcher, and member and deacon of Schoona […]
June 28, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Irene Jennings, 85, of Calhoun City, died Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
June 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Stephanie (Davis) Deitzer, 59, of Boston, MA passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017, from lung cancer. She was surrounded by her immediate family and close friends. Her courage and grace while battling this challenge were an inspiration to all those around her. She was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to Claud M. and the late Virginia […]
June 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Mary Lou Whitten, 87, of Calhoun City, died Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Calhoun in Calhoun City. Born May 30, 1930 in Seattle, Wa., she was the wife of the late S. Ray Whitten. She was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Jackson, and attended Bruce United Methodist Church. She was […]
