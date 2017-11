by

LeBonheur Team Cade raised $1,448 in honor of Cade Gray, son of Calhoun City native Tyler Gray and wife Jesslyn, who lived in Webster County. Cade has received care from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital since birth. From left, Cade's Aunt Stephanie Cannon, her daughter Piper, of Calhoun City, Cade and Jesslyn participated in this year's race. This was Le Bonheur's 12th annual Pumpkin Run that includes a competitive 3.1 race and a fun run for the children.