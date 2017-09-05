You are here: Home / Front Page / Sweet Potato Secretary

Sweet Potato Secretary

September 5, 2017 by

Potato_6Tim Edmondson of Edmondson Farms and SMP Marketing in Vardaman visits with Kay Rentzal, U.S. Sweet Potato Council, and Trent Barnett, MSU Extension Agent during the secretary's tour of area growers last weekend.

