Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival drew big crowds Saturday to Main Street.
November 1, 2017 By Joel McNeece
I remember vividly circling Maudedith Lane on Halloween night wearing with incredible pride my stunning Spiderman costume. Despite the cool … [Read More...]
November 1, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
For the second time in as many weeks, I have been to the Mississippi Delta. Two weeks ago it was Greenwood for the Calhoun City/Leflore County … [Read More...]
November 1, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
A friend of mine recently sent me an email about President Obama’s daughter, Malia. … [Read More...]
November 1, 2017 By Ray Mosby
It’s true you know: If you repeat something enough times people will start to believe it, whether true or not. It is propaganda 101 and there are just … [Read More...]
October 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun County School’s annual report card, issued last week by the state, is one I likely would have gotten a whipping for had I brought it home in … [Read More...]
November 2, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Michelle Sharp Barlow-Poynor, 54, passed this earthly life on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 at her home. She was born October 13, 1963 in Bruce. She loved spending time with her grandchildren teaching them how to cook and make Christmas candy.
November 1, 2017 By Joel McNeece
George Kelley Turner, 70, of Southaven, was born February 10, 1947 in Sarepta, and passed away October 29, 2017 at his home.
October 30, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Lola Adams Fraiser, 77, passed this life on October 29, 2017 at N.M.M.C. in Tupelo. She was born December 21, 1939 in Kilmichael, to Rabon Adams and Joyce Jewel Guthrie Adams. She was in insurance sales representing American General Life Insurance before she retired. She was a devoted member of The Church of God of […]
October 30, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Martha Lounez Harrelson Vaughn, 88, of Grenada, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at her residence. She was born August 9, 1929 in Derma to Hollie Dean and Lorena Calder Harrelson. She was a retired bookkeeper and member of First Baptist Church in Grenada where she taught in the children’s Sunday school department for over […]
