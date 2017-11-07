Supervisors meeting

Calhoun County Supervisors selected a company to perform their next audit, agreed to hiring a new employee at the Extension Service, and set holidays for county employees at Monday’s meeting. Read more in the news section.
November 7, 2017 By Ray Mosby
Just a few days over a year ago last week, a very good physician sat down on a stool in front of me in his office, looked me dead in the eyes and said … [Read More...]
November 7, 2017 By Charlie Mitchell
Imagine a timber crew idling around their pickups in the moist, early-morning silence of a pine forest, waiting for their workday to begin. A tardy … [Read More...]
November 1, 2017 By Joel McNeece
I remember vividly circling Maudedith Lane on Halloween night wearing with incredible pride my stunning Spiderman costume. Despite the cool … [Read More...]
November 1, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
For the second time in as many weeks, I have been to the Mississippi Delta. Two weeks ago it was Greenwood for the Calhoun City/Leflore County … [Read More...]
November 1, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
A friend of mine recently sent me an email about President Obama’s daughter, Malia. … [Read More...]
November 7, 2017 By Joel McNeece
James Upton “Jimmy” Cole, 77, passed away November 5, 2017 at Laird Hospital in Union. He was born August 12, 1940 in Calhoun City to Temple Upton and Cora Mae McGayhey Cole of Calhoun City. Jimmy was a member of Lewis Memorial Methodist Church and the graduating class of CCHS class of 1958.
November 7, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Janice Carolyn Wren Kooken, 66, passed away October 28, 2017 at St. David’s Hospital, Georgetown, TX. from a sudden illness. She was born May 7, 1951 in Memphis to James Leland Wren and Lael Jean White Abbott.
November 7, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Laura Helen Eaton Gann, 75, passed away Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at home. She was born April 15, 1942 in Woodand to Lonnie Floyd and Bertha Arlita Mixon Eaton. She worked various jobs but her most enjoyable was being “Granny Gann” to the many children she babysat over the years. She was a member of […]
November 6, 2017 By Joel McNeece
U. Lee Hudson, 96, died November 1, 2017, at Christus Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi, TX. He was the son of Grover Cleveland Hudson, Sr. and Myrrl Lackey Hudson. He retired from the Air Force as a colonel and moved to Corpus Christi in 1991. He was born in 1921 in Calhoun City and graduated from […]
