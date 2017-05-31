Superintendent says BUES principal position will be filled next month

by

Sup. Mike Moore told the school board Tuesday night he’ll start interviewing candidates for the BUES job this month (June).

“There’s so much going on at the end of the year and everybody’s nerves are on the end,” Moore said. “The new principals don’t start until July so I should have someone in as principal this month. We’ve had several applications and several in-district to interview.”

Moore said he expected Dr. Tim Cook, the new VHS principal, to be here soon.

There was no mention in the meeting of last week's hearing in which charges of failing to report an alleged sex crime by Sup. Moore and BHS Principal Michael Gillespie were upheld by Circuit Judge Kelly Luther. The bulk of the meeting consisted of a superintendent's report from Moore and a long list of personnel moves involving district employees.

During his superintendent’s report, Moore spoke on the Third Grade Reading Gate saying only one student in the county didn’t get promoted to the fourth grade.

“That’s as good as it gets right there,” Moore said. “That tells you our elementary principals are on top of it and these reading teachers are working.”

Moore gave a lot of credit to the reading teachers hired a few years ago and encouraged the board to keep them in place going forward.

The board set a budget workshop for June 12 and a public hearing for the 2018 budget for June 22 at 5:45 p.m.

Moore said the district took a $700,000 cut this past year and didn’t lay off a person. “We transferred and moved people, did everything we were suppose to do.” Moore cautioned the board if the cuts continue from the state, a time will come when a local tax increase will be unavoidable. Moore said they hadn’t raised taxes during his 10 years in office.

Moore spoke on state tests saying teachers “feel real good about state tests. We dipped to a high C last year, but have been a B and feel like we’ll be back there.As grades come in this summer, we’ll sit down and discuss all of that.”

Moore said the district will get some repairs from storm damage. He said the VHS gym will get a brand new roof paid for with insurance and the back part of the vo-tech collapsed and a new roof will go up there.

Moore also praised graduation rates saying Bruce and Vardaman had 100% graduation this year and Calhoun City only had one not to graduate.

In other news from the meeting:

•Personnel – Ella Hood retiring as SpEd assistant; William Stewart resigned as teacher/coach; Robert Allen hired replacing Stewart; Kimberly Moss hired as teacher replacing Bryan Maddox; Wiley Maddox hired as teacher/coach replacing Loray Jordan; Danyelle Sterkel hired as teacher replacing Leah Edington; Carla Spencer transferred to newly created 2nd grade position at VES; Jill Caples transferred to position vacated by Spencer; Timothy Derek May, Tiffany Newsom, Amanda Walls, Nathan Bailey and Brad Easley all resigned as teachers;

Lori Moore will transfer into position vacated by Bailey; Brandon Lovorn will transfer from BHS to CCES into position vacated by Moore; Jordan Hall will transfer from BUES to BHS into position vacated by Lovorn; Kristin Shelton transfer from BES to BUEs into position vacated by Hall.

Vanessa Culley hired as cafeteria worker replacing Cynthia Tedford; Tamarus Vance hired as BHS/BES student cafeteria worker; Lonnie Morphis hired as assistant custodian replacing Richard Morgan; Willie Mays resigned as bus driver; Yarnell Marks hired as bus driver replacing Mays; April Gordon transferred into bus route vacated by Larry Blackwelder who resigned; David Poliquin hired as bus driver replacing Gordon; Rose Diamond transferred into bus route vacated by Charles Diamond who resigned; Donovan Mays hired as bus driver replacing Rose Diamond.

The following were approved as "extended school year employees – Casey McCoy, Michelle Ruth, Kristen Shelton, Lauren Tutor, Claudia Gaston, Lovie Westmoreland, Michele Welch and Dana Brasher.

•Board approved student/parent handbook for 2017-18.

•Student transfers – Will O’Barr and Gavin Caples from Houston to Calhoun; Paul Freelon Jr. and Ashley Freelon from Coffeeville to Calhoun.

•Created new VES 2nd grade position based on enrollment.

•Transferred SpEd assistant position from CCES to VES.

•See calhouncountyjournal.com for a long list of personnel moves approved.