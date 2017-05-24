SquareFest is this Friday and Saturday in Calhoun City

by

Calhoun City’s annual SquareFest gets underway this Friday, May 26 with lots of kids’ entertainment, the Wrecking Ball Crew, lots of food, arts and crafts, and continues all day Saturday, May 27 on the town square. The festival, sponsored by the Calhoun City Chamber of Commerce, will open Friday night at 6 p.m.



There will be plenty of food and merchant vendors on the square for all to enjoy leading up to the 8 p.m. Friday performance of the Wrecking Ball Crew featuring Danny Paul Griffin and Tony Parker.

“Friday is geared toward the kids with lots of jumpers, Water Ball is back and much more,”Chamber President Laura Edwards said.

Food vendors will include Kona Ice, Tyler’s Pork Skins, Crawfish from the ‘City Band, and the Nazarene Church’s grill specialties to name a few.

Saturday will kick off with the Lewis Memorial Methodist Men hosting a pancake breakfast Saturday morning from 6-9 a.m. at the Methodist Corner.

The traditional arts and crafts show will be all day Saturday with more than 60 vendors on the square including jewelry, handmade woodworks, MAK Designs, Pomegranate Nursery and much more. The performers will include the Prancers at 9:15 a.m., Kim Gregory with Cory and Bill Bailey at 10 a.m. and Wrecking Ball Crew from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cannon Motors is sponsoring the musical entertainment.

Pryor Funeral Home will host their annual balloon release honoring veterans in their parking lot Saturday at 10 a.m.

“We’re looking forward to a great weekend celebration and invite everyone to come enjoy the festivities,” Edwards said.

For more information contact the Calhoun City Chamber at 628-6990.