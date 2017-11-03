Smokey visits Lewis Memorial

Smokey Bear and Tympel Harrison with the Mississippi Forestry Commission visited children at Lewis Memorial UMC Daycare last week to teach them about fire safety. Pictured, from left, are Chevy Williams, Rachel Bumgart (teacher), Dominic Williams, Presley Robertson, Amanda Goodson (teacher), Jane Helen Montgomery, Alivia Jones, Drake Parker, Cristian Acosta, Smokey Bear (special guest), Cobie Bradberry, Layla Kerr, Tympel Harrison (special guest), Maddi Rae Robertson, Kyndall Parker, and Emmie Kate Cruthirds.
