Shelton, Bramlitt attend 4-H Legislative Luncheon

Calhoun County 4-H members Mikayla Shelton and Layla Bramlitt attended the 4-H legislative luncheon in Jackson recently. At left is Representative Jim Beckett and at right, Senator Russell Jolly.
March 1, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
February 28, 2017 By Sid Salter
February 23, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
February 23, 2017 By Ray Mosby
February 22, 2017 By Joel McNeece
February 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Bessie Kate Kilgore Weeks, 91, went to her heavenly home Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Bruce Living Center. She was born June 3, 1925 in Big Creek, the daughter of Edward Gaston and Mary Lou Walton Kilgore. She was a member of Sabougla Baptist Church.
February 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Tony Ray Kimble, 53, always courageous and a fighter, departed this life February 14, 2017 at BMH-NM in Oxford. He was born September 24, 1963 in Water Valley, the son of Wilton and Cordie Mae Cobbs Kimble. He was a member of Kingdom Movement Community Church. He graduated from Coffeeville High School in May 1981, […]
February 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Ronald E. “Ronnie” Griffin, Sr., 71, died Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Diversicare of Batesville. He was born April 21, 1945 in Marks, to Robert Elton and Louanice Patterson Griffin. He worked for various construction companies building bridges, roads and highways and later owned his own construction company. He was also the owner and operator of […]
February 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Carlene Oliver Goodson, 90, of Calhoun City, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Baptist Calhoun Nursing Facility February 25, 2017. She was born October 30, 1926 in New Liberty community near Vardaman, a daughter of John F. (Jonnie) and Theda (Thedie) Adams Oliver.She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Calhoun […]
