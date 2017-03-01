You are here: Home / Front Page / Shelton, Bramlitt attend 4-H Legislative Luncheon

Legislative LuncheonCalhoun County 4-H members Mikayla Shelton and Layla Bramlitt attended the 4-H legislative luncheon in Jackson recently. At left is Representative Jim Beckett and at right, Senator Russell Jolly.

