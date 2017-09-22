Series history between Bruce and Calhoun City

A few interesting facts from the Bruce-Calhoun City rivalry
•Bruce leads series 36-30 with two ties.
•Calhoun City has won the last 11 matchups. Bruce had won the previous five games.
•The longest win streak in the series is the current streak of 11 by Calhoun City. The longest streak by Bruce was eight from 1972-79.
•There have been three overtime games in the series. Bruce won 10-7 in 1996 in the North Half Championship; Bruce won 20-14 in double-overtime in 2002. Calhoun City won 15-14 in 2012.
•There have been three playoff meetings. Two of those were for the North Half Championship – Calhoun City won 6-0 in 1995. Bruce won 10-7 in 1996 in OT. The more recent postseason meeting was in 2014 when Calhoun City won 28-14 in the North Half Semifinals.
•Most points scored by one team was by Calhoun City in 1930 when they won 60-6. Bruce’s biggest scoring game was 1979 in a 42-20 win.
•Bruce has 13 shutouts in the series. Calhoun City has six shutouts over Bruce.
