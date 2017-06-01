Search ongoing for man wanted in shooting incident in Bruce

by

Authorities are searching for a Pontotoc man wanted in a shooting that occurred just after 11 a.m. today on Hwy. 32 near Joe's Market in Bruce.

The suspect is Adrian Leon Golden, a black male who was reportedly wearing blue shorts, a grey shirt and a red hoodie and was last seen running south with a gun.

The two involved were reportedly riding in the same car when the man shot his female passenger. She jumped out and attempted to run away and he crashed on the side of Hwy. 32. According to witnesses, he then jumped out, shot the victim again and then took off running south through South Bruce.

The vehicle had a Pontotoc County tag and both the shooter and victim are believed to be from Pontotoc. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Bruce football field parking lot from where she was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo where she is critical, but stable condition.

Authorities from several law enforcement agencies in the county are involved in the hunt including police dogs.