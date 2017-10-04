Scouts camp in Vardaman

More than 200 Boy Scouts from all over North Mississippi camped out in Vardaman last weekend near the high school football field. The scouts set up a tent city for their “camporee” that lasted from Friday night through Sunday afternoon.
October 4, 2017 By Joel McNeece
October 4, 2017 By Joel McNeece

Hanging on the wall in our bedroom is a painting by Susan Patton of Bruce of my late Border Collie King. It's a stunning, priceless piece that …
October 4, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
October 4, 2017 By Lisa McNeece

Long time Bruce business– Bruce United Methodist Women's rummage sale has closed. …
October 3, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
October 3, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich

Unprecedented changes in the medical field are causing a wave of consolidation said Chris Anderson, CEO of Baptist Health Systems, speaking to the …
October 3, 2017 By Ray Mosby
October 3, 2017 By Ray Mosby

"Because if you don't stand up for the stuff you don't like, when they come for the stuff you do like, you've already lost." —Neil Gaiman …
September 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
September 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece

It was the middle of the soccer season. The weather had turned a little cool, at least cool enough to require a jacket. Charlie and I were standing at …
October 3, 2017 By Joel McNeece
James Albert Collums, 86, of Farmington, passed this earthly life Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. He was born September 9, 1931 in Sarepta, to Elton and Myrle Powell Collums. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and husband. He was a member of Tate Street Baptist Church. He served the Lord by pastoring and serving others at […]
October 3, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Myra Jo Turner, 80, of Bruce, passed away Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bruce on January 27, 1937 to Alvin Wilson Blount and Aneeda Marie Hasting Blount. She was a cosmetologist and owner of Milady Beauty Shop for over 50 years.
September 26, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jimmy Dalton Massey, 70, died September 19, 2017 at his home. He was born September 14, 1947 in Calhoun County to Arnie Burl and Abbie Jewel Handy Massey.
September 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Mary Alice McGreger, 78, passed away Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 30, 1939 in Calhoun County. She was a former employee of Brookwood Industries and member of Grace Southern Baptist Church.
