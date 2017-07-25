by

School Supply Lists for all Calhoun County Schools

Bruce Elementary

K-4 Kindergarten:

2 boxes 24-count Crayons

2 packs Dry Erase Markers (for handwriting center)

2 medium bottles School Glue

*Regular Backpack

*Change of clothing in gallon ziplock bag

K-4 Kindergarten/DeveLopmentally

delayed Non-academic:

3 boxes Kleenex

Can Lysol Spray

2 boxes Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

3 Packs Baby Wipes

Bottle Hand Sanitizer

Box Quart Ziploc Bags

Box Gallon Ziploc Bags

Pack of White Card Stock

Pack of Regular Paper Plates

Liquid Antibacterial Hand Soap

Kindergarten:

4 boxes 16-24-count Crayons

4 Large Glue Sticks

#2 plain yellow Pencils 20-Pack

Large Pink Erasers 1 pack of 4

1 Pack Small Brown Paper Bags

*Sleeping mat for nap time (not Cook or Austin)

*Change of clothing in shoe box

*Backpack

1 School safety scissors (not Cook’s or Spradling’s class)

One 1-1/2” 3-Ring Binder

Pack of Sheet Protectors (20 or more)

Kindergarten Non-academic:

3 boxes Kleenex

BOYS Box Quart Ziploc Bags

GIRLS Gallon Ziploc Bags

2 Bottles Liquid Hand Soap

2 Packs Baby Wipes

4 Bottles Hand Sanitizer

Can Lysol Spray

Container Lysol Wipes

Bag of Dum-Dum Suckers or Smarties

FIRST GRADE:

8-Line Primary Tablets (as needed)

2 Folders with Pockets & Brads

4 Boxes 24-count Crayons

#2 Pencils as needed

Medium bottle School Glue

6 Glue Sticks

School Safety Scissors

3 Large Erasers

FIRST GRADE Non-academic:

3 boxes Kleenex (200 ct)

2 Bottles Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap

Can Lysol disinfectant spray

3 Bottles Germ X Hand Sanitizer

Container Antibacterial Wet Wipes

Container Baby Wipes

GIRLS Box Quart Ziploc Bags

BOYS Gallon Ziploc Bags

SECOND GRADE:

24-count Crayons

Two 2nd grade tablets

or wide rule loose leaf paper

2 Plastic Folders with Pockets

#2 Pencils regular size as needed

1 medium bottle School Glue

School Safety Scissors

Plastic School Supply Box

3 Glue Sticks

Pack Dry Erase Markers

SECOND GRADE Non-academic:

4 boxes Kleenex

Quart Ziploc Bags

Gallon Ziploc Bags

2 Boxes Mr. Clean Magic Erase

2 Bottles Hand Sanitizer

2 Bottles Antibacterial Hand Soap

Can Lysol Spray

2 Containers Antibacterial Wipes

THIRD GRADE:

One 1” 3-Ring Binder with Pockets

Package of 8 Tab Dividers

6 Packs Wide Rule Loose Leaf Paper

Wooden or Mechanical Pencils

Erasers (bar or pencil top)

24 count crayons, markers or coloring pencils

School Scissors

School Glue

3 Glue Sticks

Plastic School Supply Box

Multiplication Flash Cards

1 Pack Highlighters

4 Pack Pre-Cut Tennis Balls for Chair Legs

THIRD GRADE Non-academic:

2 Bags Individually Wrapped Candy

3 boxes Kleenex

2 Large Bottles Germ X Hand Sanitizer

Lysol or Clorox Wipes

BOYS Quart Ziploc Bags

GIRLS Gallon Ziploc Bags

SPECIAL EDUCATION K5-3rd grade:

Pack #2 Pencils regular size

1 Folders with pockets

8 Line Primary Tablet (K5 & 1st Grade)

2”-Binder

Tab Dividers

Pack Loose Leaf Notebook Paper (2nd, 3rd grades)

SPECIAL ED K5-3rd grade NON ACADEMIC:

2 Boxes Kleenex

Container Antibacterial Wipes

Pack of Baby Wipes

DEVELOPMENTALLY DELAYED CLASSES:

Pack of Washable Markers

2 Glue Sticks

Backpack

Box 24-count crayons

*Change of clothing in shoe box

Calhoun City Middle School

5th grade:

Language Arts–

2 Composition Notebooks

1 Vinyl Folder With Pockets

1 Package Unopened Wide Rule Loose Leaf Paper

Highlighters

Colored Pencils or Crayons

6 Elmer’s Glue Sticks

Scissors

#2 Pencils

Math–

2 Composition Notebooks

1 Package Unopened Wide Rule Loose Leaf Paper

#2 Pencils

4 Elmer’s Glue Sticks

Pack of Dry Erase Markers

1 Folder With Pockets

Colored Pencils

Science–

3 Subject Notebook

Wide-ruled loose leaf paper

Colored pencils

#2 Pencils

Social Studies–

Single Subject Notebook

#2 Pencils

Folder with pockets

Box of Kleenex

5th grade OPTIONAL:

4 boxes Kleenex, 4 Hand Sanitizers, Can Lysol Spray or anti-bacterial wipes, 2 roll of paper towels

6th grade:

Language Arts–

2-Inch Binder

1-Inch Binder

Dividers

Loose Leaf Paper

Pack of Pencils

Pack of Highlighters

Pack of Expo Markers

Post-Its

Composition Notebook

Clorox Wipes

Kleenex

Math–

1-Inch Binder

Loose Leaf Paper

Pack of Pencils

4 Function Calculator

Kleenex

Germ-X

Social Studies–

Single Subject Notebook

#2 Pencils

Folder with pockets

Kleenex

Science–

1” Binder

Loose Leaf Paper

Pack of Pencils

Pack of Colored Pencils

Germ-X

Kleenex

7th grade:

Science–

3 Ring Binder

Loose Leaf Paper

Colored Pencils

Glue

Scissors

Pens/Pencils

GermX and Kleenex

English–

1 Folder with 3 prongs

3-Subject Notebook

Pencils

Loose Leaf Paper to put in Folder

Page Protectors to put in Folder

Highlighters

Kleenex & Lysol Wipes, ZipLoc Bags

Social Studies–

5 Subject Notebook

3 Ring Binder

Loose Leaf Paper

Pencils

Math–

Binder

Lined loose leaf paper

Binder with Tab Dividers

Glue Sticks

Colored Pencils

Scientific Calculator Model TI-30xa (not required, but appreciated)

GermX, Tissue, Lysol Wipes (appreciated, but not required)

ICT–

3 Ring Binder

8 GB Thumb Drive labeled with name

$10 Lab Fee

8th grade:

All students need a pencil bag to carry:

Scissors, Glue (not Glue Sticks), Color Pencils, Markers to use in all classes

English–

1-1/2”-3” Binder

2-3 Folders with Prongs

4 Packs Pencils

3 Packs Loose Leaf Paper

2 Packs Dividers for Binder

Pack of Sticky Notes

2 Pack of Highlighters

1 Expo marker

Classroom Fee to be determined

Math–

Binder

Loose leaf paper

Binder with Tab Dividers

Scientific Calculator Model TI-30xa (not required, but greatly needed and appreciated)

Science–

3-Ring Binder

Loose Leaf Paper

Pens/Pencils

Social Studies–

One 5-Subject Notebook

Composition Notebook

3-Ring Binder

Loose Leaf Paper

Pencils

STEM–

3 Ring Binder

8 GB Thumb Drive labeled with name

5th grade ALL HOMEROOM CLASSES:

Kleenex, Lysol Wipes, Germ-X

Calhoun City Elementary

K-4 Kindergarten:

Backpack (with change of clothes to stay in backpack at all times)

1 3-pack Glue Sticks

1 Bottle Elmer’s Glue

1 24-pack Crayola Crayons (No markers)

1 2-Pocket PLASTIC Folder (no prongs)

3” Clear Cover White Binder (for memory book)

2 packs of Plastic Sheet Protectors

1 Primary Writing Tablet

1 Packs Pencils and Pencil Bag

Journal for Primary Students

K-4 OPTIONAL:

Boys– Paper Plates, 2 Packs Paper Bags, Lysol Spray, Band-Aids, Baby Wipes, 2 Quart Ziploc Bags

Girls– Clorox Wipes, 2 Packs Paper Bags, Hand Sanitizer, Antiseptic Cream, Gallon Ziploc Bags, Kleenex

Kindergarten:

5 boxes 24-count Crayons

6 Elmer’s Glue Sticks

5 2-Pocket Plastic Pocket Folders without prongs

Standard Backpack

3 Packs #2 Pencils

Zip Pencil Bag

White 3-Ring Binder with clear cover

2 Packs Plastic Sheet Protectors

3 5/8”-Rule Primary Writing Tablets

2 Packs of Jumbo Pink Erasers

Change of Clothes to keep at school

Girls–Kleenex, Hand Sanitizer

Boys– Baby Wipes & Disinfectant Wipes

Kindergarten OPTIONAL:

Paper Plates (not foam), Quart/Gallon Ziploc Bags, Brown Paper Bags, Individually Wrapped Candy

FIRST GRADE:

4 Packs 24-count Crayons

3 8-Line Primary Tablets

5 Packs #2 wooden yellow Pencils

2 1-1/2” 3-Ring Binder with Pockets

2 Packs Wide-Rule Paper

4 Large Glue Sticks

4 Packs Pink Pearl Erasers,

2 Packs of 25 Sheet Protectors

Boys–Quart size Ziploc Bags

Girls– Gallon Ziploc Bags

3 Boxes Kleenex

5 Packs Washable Markers

FIRST GRADE OPTIONAL:

Band Aids, Disinfectant or Baby Wipes,

Paper Towels, Hand Sanitizer

SECOND GRADE:

Pack Loose Leaf Wide-Rule Paper

4 Spiral Bound Tablets (Wide Rule)

5 Packs #2 Pencils

4 Plastic/Vinyl Folders w/pockets (no 3-ring binder)

4 Boxes 24-count Crayons

1 Pair Fiskar Scissors

8 Glue Sticks

Backpack

Zippered Pencil/Crayon Bag

SECOND GRADE OPTIONAL:

Kleenex, Quart or Gallon Ziploc Bags,

Hand Sanitizer

THIRD GRADE:

12 Folders with Pockets & Prongs

8 Packs Loose Leaf Notebook Paper

10 Wooden Pencils (no mechanical)

2 Packs Cap Erasers

4 Packs of Black Dry Erase Markers (student use)

2 Packs Markers

2 Packs Crayons

1 Pack Highlighters

THIRD GRADE OPTIONAL:

Box of Kleenex, Disinfectant Wipes, Hand

Sanitizer, Lysol Spray,

FOURTH GRADE:

5 Composition notebooks (1 per subject)

5 Folders with metal prongs and side pockets

5 Packs Pencils

2 Dry Erase Markers (student use)

2 Highlighters (at least 2 different colors)

Pack of Washable Markers

Box of 24-Count Crayons

1 Bottle Glue

2 Packs of 100 Index Cards

2 Packs Erasers

2 Zipper supply pouches for personal school supplies

Fourth GRADE OPTIONAL:

Container of Baby Wipes, 2 Bottles Hand Sanitizer, 1 container Disinfectant Wipes, 1 Box Kleenex

Calhoun Academy

K-3 SUPPLY LIST

Nap mat

One large pillowcase

Set of extra clothes

One glue stick

24 Count Crayons

One folder

Pair of Safety Scissors

One binder

One coloring book

Pack of pencils

Backpack

Please bring at least two of the following items:

Lysol wipes

Lysol spray

Wet wipes

Kleenex

K-4 SUPPLY LIST

Backpack

Pack of #2 yellow pencils

Coloring Book

2 Boxes of 24 Crayons

Small plastic school box for crayons

Small bottle of glue (washable)

Pair of blunt point safety scissors

Folder with 2 pockets

Nap pad that folds flat w/pillowcase to cover it

Clean P.E. shoes that slip on or Velcro

Box Kleenex

Box Wet Wipes

Art fee $5

Change of clothing to be kept in backpack

Put child’s name on everything except Kleenex and wipes

DO NOT BRING magic markers, ink pens, pillow

K-5 SUPPLY LIST

Coloring books

2 boxes of 24 crayons

No. 2 yellow pencils (Ticonderoga if possible)

Pack of pencil topper erasers

Safety scissors

Small bottle school glue

Plastic color box/pencil case 8 1/2x 5 1/2

Rest mat that folds flat (can have pillowcase cover)

2 boxes tissues

2 packs wet wipes

Backpack (no rollers)

Folder with pockets

P.E. shoes

Pack of cheap copy paper

DO NOT BRING

Large color caddies, markers, ink pens, toys that will not fit in zipped backpack

1ST Grade

4 folders with pockets

2 packs pink pearl erasers

1 pack scissors

3 packs Crayola crayons

1 handwriting tablet

1 pencil pouch

1 pack washable markers

1 bottle Germ-X

4 packs #2 pencils

1 box Clorox wipes

1 box Kleenex

4 glue sticks

1 ruler with CM and IN

Backpack (no wheels)

P.E. shoes

2Nd Grade

2 Packs wide rule notebook paper

2 Packs yellow #2 Pencils

2 Packs Eraser Tops

Coloring Box

Crayons

Scissors

Expo Dry Erase Markers

2 pocket folders

Kleenex

Two 1” 3-ring binders

5-pack dividers

Optional: Treasure Box treats (stickers, small toys, pencils, erasers); large squirt bottle hand sanitizer, paper towels, Clorox wipes

3rd Grade

Color Box that will fit inside desk

Crayons

Color pencils

Markers

2 Packs #2 yellow pencils

Scissors

Stick glue

Ruler with Centimeters and Inches

Single Subject Notebook

Four pocket folders: red, yellow, blue, green

1 Box Kleenex

1 pack index cards

1 roll paper towels

Clorox wipes

Two 1” binders

Optional: Hand sanitizer, Lysol spray

GRADES 4-6

School Box with markers, colored pencils, crayons, scissors, glue stick

Ruler

#2 Pencils (2 large packs)

6 single subject wide rule notebook

3 plastic pocket folders

2 rolls paper towels

3 boxes Kleenex

Personal pencil sharpener

Large pack construction paper

Webster’s Dictionary (small paperback at Walmart)

5th and 6th grade (protractor)

OPTIONAL ITEMS GRADES 4-6

Hand Sanitizer, Lysol Spray, Copy Paper, Baby Wipes

Art Room: 1 pack markers, acrylic paint (2 colors) 1 pack cheap artist paint brushes

Vardaman Elementary

K-4 KINDERGARTEN:

Pack of Ticonderoga Pencils

BOYS 2 Packs of Elmer’s stick glue

GIRLS 1 Bottle Elmer’s liquid glue

1 pair of Fiskars Scissors

Box quart Ziploc Bags

6 Boxes 24 count Crayloa crayons

4 Rolls Paper Towels

3 Clorox Wipes

1 Pack Dividers with Pockets

2 1-inch Binders

3 Plastic folders with pockets

2 Zipper pouches with 3 holes to use in binder

1 Pack Sheet Protectors

K-4 KINDERGARTEN WISH LIST:

Erasers, Pack of White T-Shirts, Expo Markers

K-5 KINDERGARTEN:

Pair of Fiskars Scissors

1 pack of Construction Paper

2 packs 8-Count Crayola Crayons

4 packs 16-Count Crayola Crayons

Zip crayon bag

2 boxes Magic Markers (washable)

6 Large Glue Sticks

2 Folders

1 Pack #2 Pencils

1 Pack Big Pink Erasers (prefer Pink Pearl)

Ziploc Bags (Boys Quart, Girls Gallon)

Workbook Fee (announced when school starts)

Clorox Wipes

Paper Towels

K-5 KINDERGARTEN WISH LIST:

Dry Erase Markers (Crayola Washables), Kleenex,

Baby Wipes or Wet Ones

1st Grade:

2 Crayola Crayons

Scissors

4 Large Elmer Glue Sticks

Pencil Box

Pack of #2 Pencils

Pack of Top Erasers

Sturdy 1” binder

2 Pocket folder with 3 holes

Highlighters (pack of yellow, blue, pink, orange, green)

Workbook Fee (announced when school starts)

1st GrADE WISH LIST:

2 Boxes Kleenex, Roll of Paper Towels, Wet Ones

2nd GRADE:

Two 1-Subject Wide Rule Notebook

3 2-Pocket Homework Folders

One 2-3” Binder with Dividers

Wide Rule Loose Leaf Paper

Crayons (16 pack)

Fiskar Scissors

Glue Sticks

#2 Pencils & Pink Erasers

Pack of Yellow Highlighters

Color Bag (no boxes)

Boys– Gallon Ziploc Bags

Girls– Quart Ziploc Bags

3 Boxes Kleenex

Workbook Fee (announced when school starts)

2nD GRADE WISH LIST:

Paper Towels, Band Aids, AA Batteries, Lysol Wipes

3Rd GRADE:

Pencils/Erasers

Supply Box

24 Package Crayons

Glue Sticks

Scissors

1” Binder

2 Packages Wide Rule Loose Leaf Paper

Zipper Pencil Pouch with 3 Holes

Package of Five Dividers

5 Plastic/Poly Folders (green, red, yellow, blue, orange) with pockets

3 Cheap Spiral One-Subject Notebooks

Highlighters

Kleenex Tissues

Workbook Fee $30.82

3RD GRADE WISH LIST:

Paper Towels, Gallon & Sandwich Ziploc Bags, Hand Sanitizer, Clorox Wipes

4TH GRADE:

1-1/2” Binder

Stretchable Book Cover

4 1-Subject Notebooks

2 Packs Loose Leaf Wide-Rule Paper

Box Colored Pencils

2 Glue Sticks

Pair Scissors

Package of Dividers (5 Tabs)

2 Pocket Folders with holes to be put in binder

Poly folder with 2 pockets

Pencil Pouch

2 or more Black Expo Markers

Pencil Tip Erasers

Small package Highlighters

Pencils

3 Boxes Kleenex

Workbook Fee app. $15.00

4TH GRADE WISH LIST:

Extra Kleenex, Lysol Wipes, AA Batteries, for NEOs, Bag of Individually Wrapped Candy, Girls– quart OR pint Ziploc bags; Boys– sandwich OR snack Ziploc bags

5TH GRADE:

Dated Homework Planner

2” Binder

4 1-Subject Notebooks

2 Pkgs. Wide Rule Loose Leaf Paper

Package of Clear Page Protectors

Box of Colored Pencils

Box of Markers

3 Glue Sticks

3 Boxes Kleenex

Package Multi-Color Highlighters

2 Stretchable Book Covers

Pair Scissors

2 boxes of wooden Pencils

Package of Dividers

Vinyl 2-Pocket folder for AM

Workbook Fee app. $33.00

BOYS Quart Ziploc Bags

GIRLS Gallon Ziploc Bags

5TH GRADE WISH LIST:

Lysol Wipes, Germ-X, Bag of individually wrapped Candy

6TH GRADE:

2 3-Subject Notebooks

2 Folders

1” Binder

Dividers

Wide Rule Loose Leaf Paper

Earbuds

Pack of #2 Wooden Pencils

Scissors

4 Glue Sticks

Colored Pencils

Highlighter

6TH GRADE WISH LIST:

Kleenex, 2 Bags of Individually Wrapped Candy, Hand Sanitizer

Bruce Upper Elementary

4th grade:

Math–

1” Binder with Wide Rule Paper

2 Dividers

Composition Journal

(1) 3-Prong Plastic Folder

10 Sheet Protectors

ELA–

1-1/2” Binder with Wide Rule Paper

4 Dividers

Composition Journal

(1) 3-Subject Notebook

10 Sheet Protectors

Homeroom–

Index Cards

Clorox Wipes

Paper Towels

Kleenex

Glue

Manilla Folders (Optional)

Backpack–

Handheld Pencil Sharpener

2 Packs Wooden or Mechanical Pencils

Scissors

Dry Erase Markers (Optional)

Stapler (Optional)

Erasable Color Pencils (Optional)

5th grade

General Items for use in all Classes–

Loose Leaf Paper

Pencils

Dividers (Please don’t label yet)

Two 1-1-1/2” Binders (please don’t get larger)

ELA (English Language Arts–

Composition notebook (It has “Composition” written on cover, wide ruled, 9-3/4”x7-1/2”)

Pack of Markers (Crayola Classic preferred)

GIRLS– 3 Highlighters (at least 2 different colors)

BOYS– Play Doh 4 pack OR pair children’s scissors

Math–

2 Pairs earbuds ($1 per pair at Dollar Tree)

1 Plastic Folder with Brads

Science/Social Studies–

Colored pencils

Crayons/Markers

Glue Sticks

1 Package Balloons

Colored Card Stock

Transparent Tape

GIRLS– Gallon Zip Loc Bags

BOYS– Quart Zip Loc Bags

Wish List–

Magic Erasers

Kleenex

Clorox Wipes/Antibacterial Spray

Paper Towels

Clear Contact Paper (Mrs. Taylor’s room)

White Card Stock (Mrs. Taylor’s room)

6th grade

For all Subjects needed throughout year:

Pencils, Erasers

Pencil sharpener

Loose Leaf Paper

Accelerated Math Fee $10

Science Fee $5

General–

Ear Buds for Computer Lab ($1 at Dollar Tree)

One Large Binder with Study Divider for each subject (Math, Reading, Science, Social Studies)

Thin, inexpensive 2017-18 calendar/daily planner

Fine tip dry eraser markers (homeroom teacher)

Small scissors, highlighters, colored pencils and markers to keep in backpack for personal use

Math–

1 Pocket Folder (Accelerated Math)

Graph Paper (small pack)

2 Packs Copy Paper

Four Function Calculator (Dollar Store item)

Reading–

1-Subject Notebook to use as writing journal

1-Pocket Foler with brads (Accelerated reader)

Small container of Play-Dough any color

Optional (give to Homeroom Teacher)

Clorox wipes & Kleenex, Lysol & Germ-X