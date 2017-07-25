School Supply Lists for all Calhoun County Schools
Bruce Elementary
K-4 Kindergarten:
2 boxes 24-count Crayons
2 packs Dry Erase Markers (for handwriting center)
2 medium bottles School Glue
*Regular Backpack
*Change of clothing in gallon ziplock bag
K-4 Kindergarten/DeveLopmentally
delayed Non-academic:
3 boxes Kleenex
Can Lysol Spray
2 boxes Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
3 Packs Baby Wipes
Bottle Hand Sanitizer
Box Quart Ziploc Bags
Box Gallon Ziploc Bags
Pack of White Card Stock
Pack of Regular Paper Plates
Liquid Antibacterial Hand Soap
Kindergarten:
4 boxes 16-24-count Crayons
4 Large Glue Sticks
#2 plain yellow Pencils 20-Pack
Large Pink Erasers 1 pack of 4
1 Pack Small Brown Paper Bags
*Sleeping mat for nap time (not Cook or Austin)
*Change of clothing in shoe box
*Backpack
1 School safety scissors (not Cook’s or Spradling’s class)
One 1-1/2” 3-Ring Binder
Pack of Sheet Protectors (20 or more)
Kindergarten Non-academic:
3 boxes Kleenex
BOYS Box Quart Ziploc Bags
GIRLS Gallon Ziploc Bags
2 Bottles Liquid Hand Soap
2 Packs Baby Wipes
4 Bottles Hand Sanitizer
Can Lysol Spray
Container Lysol Wipes
Bag of Dum-Dum Suckers or Smarties
FIRST GRADE:
8-Line Primary Tablets (as needed)
2 Folders with Pockets & Brads
4 Boxes 24-count Crayons
#2 Pencils as needed
Medium bottle School Glue
6 Glue Sticks
School Safety Scissors
3 Large Erasers
FIRST GRADE Non-academic:
3 boxes Kleenex (200 ct)
2 Bottles Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap
Can Lysol disinfectant spray
3 Bottles Germ X Hand Sanitizer
Container Antibacterial Wet Wipes
Container Baby Wipes
GIRLS Box Quart Ziploc Bags
BOYS Gallon Ziploc Bags
SECOND GRADE:
24-count Crayons
Two 2nd grade tablets
or wide rule loose leaf paper
2 Plastic Folders with Pockets
#2 Pencils regular size as needed
1 medium bottle School Glue
School Safety Scissors
Plastic School Supply Box
3 Glue Sticks
Pack Dry Erase Markers
SECOND GRADE Non-academic:
4 boxes Kleenex
Quart Ziploc Bags
Gallon Ziploc Bags
2 Boxes Mr. Clean Magic Erase
2 Bottles Hand Sanitizer
2 Bottles Antibacterial Hand Soap
Can Lysol Spray
2 Containers Antibacterial Wipes
THIRD GRADE:
One 1” 3-Ring Binder with Pockets
Package of 8 Tab Dividers
6 Packs Wide Rule Loose Leaf Paper
Wooden or Mechanical Pencils
Erasers (bar or pencil top)
24 count crayons, markers or coloring pencils
School Scissors
School Glue
3 Glue Sticks
Plastic School Supply Box
Multiplication Flash Cards
1 Pack Highlighters
4 Pack Pre-Cut Tennis Balls for Chair Legs
THIRD GRADE Non-academic:
2 Bags Individually Wrapped Candy
3 boxes Kleenex
2 Large Bottles Germ X Hand Sanitizer
Lysol or Clorox Wipes
BOYS Quart Ziploc Bags
GIRLS Gallon Ziploc Bags
SPECIAL EDUCATION K5-3rd grade:
Pack #2 Pencils regular size
1 Folders with pockets
8 Line Primary Tablet (K5 & 1st Grade)
2”-Binder
Tab Dividers
Pack Loose Leaf Notebook Paper (2nd, 3rd grades)
SPECIAL ED K5-3rd grade NON ACADEMIC:
2 Boxes Kleenex
Container Antibacterial Wipes
Pack of Baby Wipes
DEVELOPMENTALLY DELAYED CLASSES:
Pack of Washable Markers
2 Glue Sticks
Backpack
Box 24-count crayons
*Change of clothing in shoe box
Calhoun City Middle School
5th grade:
Language Arts–
2 Composition Notebooks
1 Vinyl Folder With Pockets
1 Package Unopened Wide Rule Loose Leaf Paper
Highlighters
Colored Pencils or Crayons
6 Elmer’s Glue Sticks
Scissors
#2 Pencils
Math–
2 Composition Notebooks
1 Package Unopened Wide Rule Loose Leaf Paper
#2 Pencils
4 Elmer’s Glue Sticks
Pack of Dry Erase Markers
1 Folder With Pockets
Colored Pencils
Science–
3 Subject Notebook
Wide-ruled loose leaf paper
Colored pencils
#2 Pencils
Social Studies–
Single Subject Notebook
#2 Pencils
Folder with pockets
Box of Kleenex
5th grade OPTIONAL:
4 boxes Kleenex, 4 Hand Sanitizers, Can Lysol Spray or anti-bacterial wipes, 2 roll of paper towels
6th grade:
Language Arts–
2-Inch Binder
1-Inch Binder
Dividers
Loose Leaf Paper
Pack of Pencils
Pack of Highlighters
Pack of Expo Markers
Post-Its
Composition Notebook
Clorox Wipes
Kleenex
Math–
1-Inch Binder
Loose Leaf Paper
Pack of Pencils
4 Function Calculator
Kleenex
Germ-X
Social Studies–
Single Subject Notebook
#2 Pencils
Folder with pockets
Kleenex
Science–
1” Binder
Loose Leaf Paper
Pack of Pencils
Pack of Colored Pencils
Germ-X
Kleenex
7th grade:
Science–
3 Ring Binder
Loose Leaf Paper
Colored Pencils
Glue
Scissors
Pens/Pencils
GermX and Kleenex
English–
1 Folder with 3 prongs
3-Subject Notebook
Pencils
Loose Leaf Paper to put in Folder
Page Protectors to put in Folder
Highlighters
Kleenex & Lysol Wipes, ZipLoc Bags
Social Studies–
5 Subject Notebook
3 Ring Binder
Loose Leaf Paper
Pencils
Math–
Binder
Lined loose leaf paper
Binder with Tab Dividers
Glue Sticks
Colored Pencils
Scientific Calculator Model TI-30xa (not required, but appreciated)
GermX, Tissue, Lysol Wipes (appreciated, but not required)
ICT–
3 Ring Binder
8 GB Thumb Drive labeled with name
$10 Lab Fee
8th grade:
All students need a pencil bag to carry:
Scissors, Glue (not Glue Sticks), Color Pencils, Markers to use in all classes
English–
1-1/2”-3” Binder
2-3 Folders with Prongs
4 Packs Pencils
3 Packs Loose Leaf Paper
2 Packs Dividers for Binder
Pack of Sticky Notes
2 Pack of Highlighters
1 Expo marker
Classroom Fee to be determined
Math–
Binder
Loose leaf paper
Binder with Tab Dividers
Scientific Calculator Model TI-30xa (not required, but greatly needed and appreciated)
Science–
3-Ring Binder
Loose Leaf Paper
Pens/Pencils
Social Studies–
One 5-Subject Notebook
Composition Notebook
3-Ring Binder
Loose Leaf Paper
Pencils
STEM–
3 Ring Binder
8 GB Thumb Drive labeled with name
5th grade ALL HOMEROOM CLASSES:
Kleenex, Lysol Wipes, Germ-X
Calhoun City Elementary
K-4 Kindergarten:
Backpack (with change of clothes to stay in backpack at all times)
1 3-pack Glue Sticks
1 Bottle Elmer’s Glue
1 24-pack Crayola Crayons (No markers)
1 2-Pocket PLASTIC Folder (no prongs)
3” Clear Cover White Binder (for memory book)
2 packs of Plastic Sheet Protectors
1 Primary Writing Tablet
1 Packs Pencils and Pencil Bag
Journal for Primary Students
K-4 OPTIONAL:
Boys– Paper Plates, 2 Packs Paper Bags, Lysol Spray, Band-Aids, Baby Wipes, 2 Quart Ziploc Bags
Girls– Clorox Wipes, 2 Packs Paper Bags, Hand Sanitizer, Antiseptic Cream, Gallon Ziploc Bags, Kleenex
Kindergarten:
5 boxes 24-count Crayons
6 Elmer’s Glue Sticks
5 2-Pocket Plastic Pocket Folders without prongs
Standard Backpack
3 Packs #2 Pencils
Zip Pencil Bag
White 3-Ring Binder with clear cover
2 Packs Plastic Sheet Protectors
3 5/8”-Rule Primary Writing Tablets
2 Packs of Jumbo Pink Erasers
Change of Clothes to keep at school
Girls–Kleenex, Hand Sanitizer
Boys– Baby Wipes & Disinfectant Wipes
Kindergarten OPTIONAL:
Paper Plates (not foam), Quart/Gallon Ziploc Bags, Brown Paper Bags, Individually Wrapped Candy
FIRST GRADE:
4 Packs 24-count Crayons
3 8-Line Primary Tablets
5 Packs #2 wooden yellow Pencils
2 1-1/2” 3-Ring Binder with Pockets
2 Packs Wide-Rule Paper
4 Large Glue Sticks
4 Packs Pink Pearl Erasers,
2 Packs of 25 Sheet Protectors
Boys–Quart size Ziploc Bags
Girls– Gallon Ziploc Bags
3 Boxes Kleenex
5 Packs Washable Markers
FIRST GRADE OPTIONAL:
Band Aids, Disinfectant or Baby Wipes,
Paper Towels, Hand Sanitizer
SECOND GRADE:
Pack Loose Leaf Wide-Rule Paper
4 Spiral Bound Tablets (Wide Rule)
5 Packs #2 Pencils
4 Plastic/Vinyl Folders w/pockets (no 3-ring binder)
4 Boxes 24-count Crayons
1 Pair Fiskar Scissors
8 Glue Sticks
Backpack
Zippered Pencil/Crayon Bag
SECOND GRADE OPTIONAL:
Kleenex, Quart or Gallon Ziploc Bags,
Hand Sanitizer
THIRD GRADE:
12 Folders with Pockets & Prongs
8 Packs Loose Leaf Notebook Paper
10 Wooden Pencils (no mechanical)
2 Packs Cap Erasers
4 Packs of Black Dry Erase Markers (student use)
2 Packs Markers
2 Packs Crayons
1 Pack Highlighters
THIRD GRADE OPTIONAL:
Box of Kleenex, Disinfectant Wipes, Hand
Sanitizer, Lysol Spray,
FOURTH GRADE:
5 Composition notebooks (1 per subject)
5 Folders with metal prongs and side pockets
5 Packs Pencils
2 Dry Erase Markers (student use)
2 Highlighters (at least 2 different colors)
Pack of Washable Markers
Box of 24-Count Crayons
1 Bottle Glue
2 Packs of 100 Index Cards
2 Packs Erasers
2 Zipper supply pouches for personal school supplies
Fourth GRADE OPTIONAL:
Container of Baby Wipes, 2 Bottles Hand Sanitizer, 1 container Disinfectant Wipes, 1 Box Kleenex
Calhoun Academy
K-3 SUPPLY LIST
Nap mat
One large pillowcase
Set of extra clothes
One glue stick
24 Count Crayons
One folder
Pair of Safety Scissors
One binder
One coloring book
Pack of pencils
Backpack
Please bring at least two of the following items:
Lysol wipes
Lysol spray
Wet wipes
Kleenex
K-4 SUPPLY LIST
Backpack
Pack of #2 yellow pencils
Coloring Book
2 Boxes of 24 Crayons
Small plastic school box for crayons
Small bottle of glue (washable)
Pair of blunt point safety scissors
Folder with 2 pockets
Nap pad that folds flat w/pillowcase to cover it
Clean P.E. shoes that slip on or Velcro
Box Kleenex
Box Wet Wipes
Art fee $5
Change of clothing to be kept in backpack
Put child’s name on everything except Kleenex and wipes
DO NOT BRING magic markers, ink pens, pillow
K-5 SUPPLY LIST
Coloring books
2 boxes of 24 crayons
No. 2 yellow pencils (Ticonderoga if possible)
Pack of pencil topper erasers
Safety scissors
Small bottle school glue
Plastic color box/pencil case 8 1/2x 5 1/2
Rest mat that folds flat (can have pillowcase cover)
2 boxes tissues
2 packs wet wipes
Backpack (no rollers)
Folder with pockets
P.E. shoes
Pack of cheap copy paper
DO NOT BRING
Large color caddies, markers, ink pens, toys that will not fit in zipped backpack
1ST Grade
4 folders with pockets
2 packs pink pearl erasers
1 pack scissors
3 packs Crayola crayons
1 handwriting tablet
1 pencil pouch
1 pack washable markers
1 bottle Germ-X
4 packs #2 pencils
1 box Clorox wipes
1 box Kleenex
4 glue sticks
1 ruler with CM and IN
Backpack (no wheels)
P.E. shoes
2Nd Grade
2 Packs wide rule notebook paper
2 Packs yellow #2 Pencils
2 Packs Eraser Tops
Coloring Box
Crayons
Scissors
Expo Dry Erase Markers
2 pocket folders
Kleenex
Two 1” 3-ring binders
5-pack dividers
Optional: Treasure Box treats (stickers, small toys, pencils, erasers); large squirt bottle hand sanitizer, paper towels, Clorox wipes
3rd Grade
Color Box that will fit inside desk
Crayons
Color pencils
Markers
2 Packs #2 yellow pencils
Scissors
Stick glue
Ruler with Centimeters and Inches
Single Subject Notebook
Four pocket folders: red, yellow, blue, green
1 Box Kleenex
1 pack index cards
1 roll paper towels
Clorox wipes
Two 1” binders
Optional: Hand sanitizer, Lysol spray
GRADES 4-6
School Box with markers, colored pencils, crayons, scissors, glue stick
Ruler
#2 Pencils (2 large packs)
6 single subject wide rule notebook
3 plastic pocket folders
2 rolls paper towels
3 boxes Kleenex
Personal pencil sharpener
Large pack construction paper
Webster’s Dictionary (small paperback at Walmart)
5th and 6th grade (protractor)
OPTIONAL ITEMS GRADES 4-6
Hand Sanitizer, Lysol Spray, Copy Paper, Baby Wipes
Art Room: 1 pack markers, acrylic paint (2 colors) 1 pack cheap artist paint brushes
Vardaman Elementary
K-4 KINDERGARTEN:
Pack of Ticonderoga Pencils
BOYS 2 Packs of Elmer’s stick glue
GIRLS 1 Bottle Elmer’s liquid glue
1 pair of Fiskars Scissors
Box quart Ziploc Bags
6 Boxes 24 count Crayloa crayons
4 Rolls Paper Towels
3 Clorox Wipes
1 Pack Dividers with Pockets
2 1-inch Binders
3 Plastic folders with pockets
2 Zipper pouches with 3 holes to use in binder
1 Pack Sheet Protectors
K-4 KINDERGARTEN WISH LIST:
Erasers, Pack of White T-Shirts, Expo Markers
K-5 KINDERGARTEN:
Pair of Fiskars Scissors
1 pack of Construction Paper
2 packs 8-Count Crayola Crayons
4 packs 16-Count Crayola Crayons
Zip crayon bag
2 boxes Magic Markers (washable)
6 Large Glue Sticks
2 Folders
1 Pack #2 Pencils
1 Pack Big Pink Erasers (prefer Pink Pearl)
Ziploc Bags (Boys Quart, Girls Gallon)
Workbook Fee (announced when school starts)
Clorox Wipes
Paper Towels
K-5 KINDERGARTEN WISH LIST:
Dry Erase Markers (Crayola Washables), Kleenex,
Baby Wipes or Wet Ones
1st Grade:
2 Crayola Crayons
Scissors
4 Large Elmer Glue Sticks
Pencil Box
Pack of #2 Pencils
Pack of Top Erasers
Sturdy 1” binder
2 Pocket folder with 3 holes
Highlighters (pack of yellow, blue, pink, orange, green)
Workbook Fee (announced when school starts)
1st GrADE WISH LIST:
2 Boxes Kleenex, Roll of Paper Towels, Wet Ones
2nd GRADE:
Two 1-Subject Wide Rule Notebook
3 2-Pocket Homework Folders
One 2-3” Binder with Dividers
Wide Rule Loose Leaf Paper
Crayons (16 pack)
Fiskar Scissors
Glue Sticks
#2 Pencils & Pink Erasers
Pack of Yellow Highlighters
Color Bag (no boxes)
Boys– Gallon Ziploc Bags
Girls– Quart Ziploc Bags
3 Boxes Kleenex
Workbook Fee (announced when school starts)
2nD GRADE WISH LIST:
Paper Towels, Band Aids, AA Batteries, Lysol Wipes
3Rd GRADE:
Pencils/Erasers
Supply Box
24 Package Crayons
Glue Sticks
Scissors
1” Binder
2 Packages Wide Rule Loose Leaf Paper
Zipper Pencil Pouch with 3 Holes
Package of Five Dividers
5 Plastic/Poly Folders (green, red, yellow, blue, orange) with pockets
3 Cheap Spiral One-Subject Notebooks
Highlighters
Kleenex Tissues
Workbook Fee $30.82
3RD GRADE WISH LIST:
Paper Towels, Gallon & Sandwich Ziploc Bags, Hand Sanitizer, Clorox Wipes
4TH GRADE:
1-1/2” Binder
Stretchable Book Cover
4 1-Subject Notebooks
2 Packs Loose Leaf Wide-Rule Paper
Box Colored Pencils
2 Glue Sticks
Pair Scissors
Package of Dividers (5 Tabs)
2 Pocket Folders with holes to be put in binder
Poly folder with 2 pockets
Pencil Pouch
2 or more Black Expo Markers
Pencil Tip Erasers
Small package Highlighters
Pencils
3 Boxes Kleenex
Workbook Fee app. $15.00
4TH GRADE WISH LIST:
Extra Kleenex, Lysol Wipes, AA Batteries, for NEOs, Bag of Individually Wrapped Candy, Girls– quart OR pint Ziploc bags; Boys– sandwich OR snack Ziploc bags
5TH GRADE:
Dated Homework Planner
2” Binder
4 1-Subject Notebooks
2 Pkgs. Wide Rule Loose Leaf Paper
Package of Clear Page Protectors
Box of Colored Pencils
Box of Markers
3 Glue Sticks
3 Boxes Kleenex
Package Multi-Color Highlighters
2 Stretchable Book Covers
Pair Scissors
2 boxes of wooden Pencils
Package of Dividers
Vinyl 2-Pocket folder for AM
Workbook Fee app. $33.00
BOYS Quart Ziploc Bags
GIRLS Gallon Ziploc Bags
5TH GRADE WISH LIST:
Lysol Wipes, Germ-X, Bag of individually wrapped Candy
6TH GRADE:
2 3-Subject Notebooks
2 Folders
1” Binder
Dividers
Wide Rule Loose Leaf Paper
Earbuds
Pack of #2 Wooden Pencils
Scissors
4 Glue Sticks
Colored Pencils
Highlighter
6TH GRADE WISH LIST:
Kleenex, 2 Bags of Individually Wrapped Candy, Hand Sanitizer
Bruce Upper Elementary
4th grade:
Math–
1” Binder with Wide Rule Paper
2 Dividers
Composition Journal
(1) 3-Prong Plastic Folder
10 Sheet Protectors
ELA–
1-1/2” Binder with Wide Rule Paper
4 Dividers
Composition Journal
(1) 3-Subject Notebook
10 Sheet Protectors
Homeroom–
Index Cards
Clorox Wipes
Paper Towels
Kleenex
Glue
Manilla Folders (Optional)
Backpack–
Handheld Pencil Sharpener
2 Packs Wooden or Mechanical Pencils
Scissors
Dry Erase Markers (Optional)
Stapler (Optional)
Erasable Color Pencils (Optional)
5th grade
General Items for use in all Classes–
Loose Leaf Paper
Pencils
Dividers (Please don’t label yet)
Two 1-1-1/2” Binders (please don’t get larger)
ELA (English Language Arts–
Composition notebook (It has “Composition” written on cover, wide ruled, 9-3/4”x7-1/2”)
Pack of Markers (Crayola Classic preferred)
GIRLS– 3 Highlighters (at least 2 different colors)
BOYS– Play Doh 4 pack OR pair children’s scissors
Math–
2 Pairs earbuds ($1 per pair at Dollar Tree)
1 Plastic Folder with Brads
Science/Social Studies–
Colored pencils
Crayons/Markers
Glue Sticks
1 Package Balloons
Colored Card Stock
Transparent Tape
GIRLS– Gallon Zip Loc Bags
BOYS– Quart Zip Loc Bags
Wish List–
Magic Erasers
Kleenex
Clorox Wipes/Antibacterial Spray
Paper Towels
Clear Contact Paper (Mrs. Taylor’s room)
White Card Stock (Mrs. Taylor’s room)
6th grade
For all Subjects needed throughout year:
Pencils, Erasers
Pencil sharpener
Loose Leaf Paper
Accelerated Math Fee $10
Science Fee $5
General–
Ear Buds for Computer Lab ($1 at Dollar Tree)
One Large Binder with Study Divider for each subject (Math, Reading, Science, Social Studies)
Thin, inexpensive 2017-18 calendar/daily planner
Fine tip dry eraser markers (homeroom teacher)
Small scissors, highlighters, colored pencils and markers to keep in backpack for personal use
Math–
1 Pocket Folder (Accelerated Math)
Graph Paper (small pack)
2 Packs Copy Paper
Four Function Calculator (Dollar Store item)
Reading–
1-Subject Notebook to use as writing journal
1-Pocket Foler with brads (Accelerated reader)
Small container of Play-Dough any color
Optional (give to Homeroom Teacher)
Clorox wipes & Kleenex, Lysol & Germ-X
