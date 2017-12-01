School Board meeting

Calhoun County School Board met with Tommie Henderson of the Mississippi School Board Association Thursday night to discuss the search process for a new superintendent. Read the related story in the school news section.
Calhoun County School Board met with Tommie Henderson of the Mississippi School Board Association Thursday night to discuss the search process for a new superintendent. Read the related story in the school news section.
November 29, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Christmas trees part two: dog/baby proofing. Trees are up, and I have my fingers crossed at the end of every day that they will still be up when I get … [Read More...]
November 29, 2017 By Joel McNeece
My wife Lisa and I spent the Thanksgiving weekend putting up our Christmas decorations at both The Journal and house. I’m one who loves to see them go … [Read More...]
November 28, 2017 By Charlie Mitchell
When a patient shows up with an ailment, a doctor is sometimes able to cure the ailment. At other times, the doctor is limited to treating the … [Read More...]
November 26, 2017 By Ray Mosby
Over the years I have just found it easier to say “Clarksdale” when people ask me where I am from, but longtime readers know that my actual hometown … [Read More...]
November 22, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole, hamburger pie, pecan pie and more will be on the Thanksgiving table this week. I’m already giving thanks to … [Read More...]
December 1, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Christa Klauke Byars, 74, passed away November 29, 2017, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. She was born one of two girls, January 4, 1943, to Fritz and Margarette Klauke in Oschersleben, Germany. On April 29, 1963, she married Major Raleigh Byars of Pittsboro, who was serving in the U.S. Army Intelligence in Germany.
November 30, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Mary Helen Armstrong, 62, of Ruleville and formerly of Pittsboro, died November 27, 2017, at Ruleville Health Care Center.
November 30, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Annie Rose Pryor Beeler, 74, passed away November 21, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born in Yalobusha County, and was described as a beyond talented woman.
November 28, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Martha Nell Russell Havens, 80, of Calhoun City, departed this life for the life eternal at her daughter’s residence in Nettleton Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 after an extended illness. She was diagnosed with cancer one month after her husband, Charles Curtis Havens, died August 13, 2003.
