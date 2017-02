Schedules for Region 4-2A tournament at Calhoun City and Region 4-1A at Vardaman

by

Calhoun City and Vardaman will be hosting the Region 4-2A and 4-1A tournaments beginning next Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Region 4-2A

Calhoun City High School

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Winona vs Okolona (girls) 4 p.m.

Winona vs Eupora (boys) 5:30 p.m.

Bruce vs Eupora (girls) 7 p.m.

Bruce vs East Webster (boys) 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Calhoun City vs Win-Oko winner (girls) 4 p.m.

Okolona vs EW-Bruce winner (boys) 5:30 p.m.

East Webster vs Bruce-Eup winner (girls) 7 p.m.

Calhoun City vs Eup-Win winner (boys) 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Girls Consolation 4 p.m.

Boys Consolation 5:30 p.m.

Girls Championship 7 p.m.

Boys Championship 8:30 p.m.

Region 4-1A

Vardaman High School

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Vardaman vs Coffeeville (girls) 4 p.m.

Coffeeville vs Tremont (boys) 5:30 p.m.

Smithville vs Hamilton (girls) 7 p.m.

Vardaman vs Hamilton (boys) 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Tremont vs Smith-Ham winner (girls) 4 p.m.

Houlka vs Vard-Ham winner (boys) 5:30 p.m.

Houlka vs Vard-Coffee winner (girls) 7 p.m.

Smithville vs Coffee-Tremont winner (boys) 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Girls Consolation 4 p.m.

Boys Consolation 5:30 p.m.

Girls Championship 7 p.m.

Boys Championship 8:30 p.m.