by

Lexi Harmon, seated left, was named Bruce Sawmill Festival Queen at a tea sponsored by the Twentieth Century Club Sunday afternoon at the Bruce Museum. She was crowned by last year’s queen Mikayla Shelton, right. Standing, l to r, Alexis Edwards was named first alternate, and other participants were Bailey Massey, Chassidy May and Kelsey Hubbard. Lexi is the daughter of Angie and Hank Thompson, and Andy and Fandaci Harmon. Photo by Celia Hillhouse