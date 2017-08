by

Each year the Independent Telecommunications Pioneer Association awards scholarships to children or grandchildren of employees who are member companies of the association. Ryan Rodgers, son of Chad and Leah Rodgers of Tupelo and grandson of Bruce Telephone Company employee Danny Rodgers, was awarded one of the 11, $1,000 scholarships. Ryan is a 2017 graduate of Tupelo High School and is attending Ole Miss in pursuit of a degree in optometry.