by

Calhoun County Robotics elementary team, from left, Lilli Bennett, Lillian Baker, Haley Gaskin, and Jacey Bennett, was awarded an invitation to the VEXIQ World Championship in Louisville, KY April 23-25 for their overall skills performance at the state championship. Skills scores are based on both driving and programming skills. The world championship will be streamed live via https://www.robotevents.com/vextv.