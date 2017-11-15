by

The North MS Fall Classic Vex Robotics Competition was last Friday at the multi-purpose building in Pittsboro. The Calhoun County High School team, below, Cade Ozbun, Gauge May and Christopher Mathieu, finished sixth in qualifying rounds and second in skills. New Hope team members were the tournament champs. The robotics teams compete about seven times a year, and upon qualification may compete at state the first week in March, and from there, the world competition. Instructor Jennifer Bennett said there was a good turnout for the event. Photo by Celia Hillhouse