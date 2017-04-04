Retiring Coaches/Educators Honored

by

Former Bruce Coach Richard Russo, at left, and family honored two coaches with Bruce connections retiring this year with a dinner at the Russos’ home in Batesville. Coach Bryan Maddox is retiring from Bruce High School and education. Former BHS Coach and Principal Mark Grubbs is retiring from Ingomar High School and Education. Also attending the event was retired Coach Clarence Harmon, right, who was a former Bruce assistant coach. Coach Russo is now head coach at Independence High School.