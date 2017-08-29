Rattlesnake kill

Reasie Kilgore of Big Creek killed this rattle snake today. He said it had 10 rattles and a button.
August 30, 2017 By Joel McNeece
August 30, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
August 29, 2017 By Ray Mosby
August 29, 2017 By Charlie Mitchell
August 23, 2017 By Jo Ann Denley
August 29, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Bob Gray, 68, passed away on August 28, 2017 after a long battle with leukemia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Marie Gray.
August 29, 2017 By Joel McNeece
If you’d asked his daughter a few decades ago, she probably wouldn’t have pegged Homer Franklin Bowles for the caretaking type. He was born in Vardaman, to Herman Austin and Aliene Ramage Bowles on March 3, 1938. He died of heart trouble August 20, 2017, in Jackson, Tn. He was 79.
August 28, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jerry Louis Parker, 65 , passed away at his home Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. He was born November 7, 1951 in Vardaman. He was a graduate of Vardaman High School class of 1969. He was a funeral director, insurance sales representative, former employee of Caviness Woodworking and a member of New Liberty Baptist Church.
August 24, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Bob Gene Shekell, 89, passed away August 24, 2017 at his home. He was born October 2, 1927 in Evansville, IN to Dudley and Grace Bottoms Shekell. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1990.
