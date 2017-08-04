Randy Darracott took an interesting route to become manager of the Weyerhaeuser sawmill in Bruce. His background wasn't in forestry, but accounting. Read his story in our features section.
August 4, 2017 By Ray Mosby
Perhaps old soldiers never die until they do. If I had good sense I would have gone to bed last Thursday night. I was tired. I had to go to work the … [Read More...]
August 4, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
I find it amusing that a few people have commented on my political views, believing I have become less conservative. Change is good. My mother used … [Read More...]
August 2, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Summer is over, although the calender and thermometer disagree. Summer always ends for us when we return home from the Neshoba County Fair because it … [Read More...]
August 2, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Sunday weather was a high of 85 degrees and it was fabulous, with a September feeling that fall is just around the corner. It’s not, but it was nice … [Read More...]
August 1, 2017 By Ray Mosby
ROLLING FORK— Upon my desk sits a most distinctive coffee cup, brought to me as a gift by a dear friend now over a decade ago, after a driving tour … [Read More...]
August 1, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Bro. Charles Monroe Keel, 75, of Lambert, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. He was born May 12, 1942 in Oxford to Howard Monroe and Carolyn Lois Neal Keel. He had served in ministry at Calvary Baptist Church in Marks, and several other churches in the surrounding area for […]
July 31, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Roger Lee Tucker departed this life on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at his home in Calhoun City. He was born September 23, 1967 to Zoila and John Tucker. He was a member of Double Spring MB Church and was a 1986 graduate of Calhoun City High School. He will most be remembered to family as […]
July 31, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Frank McKown “Mac” McAlpine, Jr., 58, of Haleyville, AL passed away Monday, July 17, 2017 after a hard-fought battle with cancer over the past two years. He spent his last days surrounded by family and innumerable friends. The outpouring of love and community support for he and his family was a true testament to his […]
July 31, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Harold R. Walls, 75, of Calhoun City, a retired trucker died Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at University Medical Center in Grenada. Born June 23, 1942, he was the son of Frank and Mader Stepp Walls. He was the husband of Brenda Walls.
