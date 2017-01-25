Prefer a grilled cheese’s oozy to Trump’s

by

“The main problem in any democracy is that crowd-pleasers are generally brainless swine who can go out on a stage and whup their supporters into a frenzy—then go back to the office and sell every one of the poor souls down the tube for a nickel apiece.”

This cleaned-up quote from Hunter Thompson’s “Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail” came to mind when I started reading my beloved New York Times this week.

There was no shortage of stories in “The Gray Lady” pointing to the absurdity in the number of false statements made by our new president and his team after only a few days on the job. Sorting through it all puts you on the fast-track to a pounding headache, which is why I decided to just skip down to Sam Sifton’s food column.

Sifton’s writings are my favorite section in The Times, never failing to get my mouth watering. I even signed up for his daily email in which I’m given a digital lesson in unlimited possibilities of the kitchen.

I’m not much of a cook myself, but am a big fan of the process and an avid reader of experts like Sam. Monday’s story sent me in a myriad of directions from fried saltines to sweet potatoes.

He shared a story originating from NPR about the “Renaissance of the sweet potato” that featured a number of quotes from Vardaman native April McGreger.

“Sweet potatoes are the darling of this local, farm-to-table eating movement,” McGreger said of their growing popularity in high end restaurants, local cafes and school lunch menus.

Sam next enlightened me about Laurie Colwin’s Baked Mustard Chicken. The recipe called for bathing the chicken with mustard, garlic, a little thyme, a pinch of cinnamon and then covering with bread crumbs and slow roasting for two hours.

He had me at mustard and garlic.

Then came frying a sleeve of Saltines to go with a hearty oyster stew. The stew sounded nice, but the fried Saltines drew me in as a potential side to my favorite chili.

I kept reading about roasting some salmon with a brown sugar and mustard glaze – something we’ve tried at my house.

Sam closed the tantalizing story with “you know, you could just make yourself a grilled cheese sandwich and revel in the notion that it is one of nature’s perfect meals.”

There, it was pointed out that the key ingredient for a perfect grilled cheese is not a special kind of bread or exotic cheese, but patience.

“A great grilled cheese sandwich isn’t in the ingredients, but on the stove. Achieving a golden, crusty outside and oozy inside takes patience.”

Suddenly that description took me back to our new president. I hope his “oozy inside” becomes more truthful as his “golden, crusty outside” likely crisps even more from the heat of the office.

Think I’ll just fry up some Saltines and try not to worry about it.

