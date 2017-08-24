Pontotoc Beef and Cattle Show

by

Conner and Mikayla Shelton recently competed at the Pontotoc County Fair 4-H & FFA Beef Cattle Show. Conner Shelton participated in beef showmanship, won 1st place with his Brahma Cross commercial heifer calf and Reserve Champion Brahma Cross Commercial Heifer. Mikayla Shelton received 5th place in beef showmanship and received 3rd place with her Registered Angus heifer calf. Contact the Calhoun County Extension 4-H office at 662-412-3177 if you would like information showing livestock.