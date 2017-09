by

Cooper French of Meridian was in Bruce Saturday painting the gazebo “Plein Air.” French, who has painted all his life, learned about the “Town and Country” project from Dot Courson at an art show. Courson’s daughter, Susan Morgan Patton, is leading the project which will capture life around Bruce. The work of the Plein Air painters will be on display in the Bruce Museum during the Skuna River Arts Festival on Oct. 7. Photo by Celia Hillhouse