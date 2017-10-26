Among those participating in Pink Out Day at Bruce High School were, front, l to r, Cara Leachman, Michelle Skinner, Breana Massey, Callie Cain; back, l to r, Kinley Gregg, Austin Hernandez, Jacob Haire, Elizabeth Clanton and Angel Edwards.
October 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun County School’s annual report card, issued last week by the state, is one I likely would have gotten a whipping for had I brought it home in … [Read More...]
October 25, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Celia and I decided one year that if you hadn’t started your Christmas shopping by Halloween, you were already behind. Rarely do I get that early of a … [Read More...]
October 24, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“I’m not understanding really, what the big controversy is.” —Biloxi School District Supt. Arthur McMillan. Well, let me educate a superintendent of … [Read More...]
October 24, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Believe it or not, but there’s a new textile plant in Tylertown making shirts sold throughout the nation. Its existence sheds light on our ever … [Read More...]
October 18, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Seldom is the sequel to anything just as good as the first time around, but Dudley Davis, Robert Stewart and I gave it a good go in New Albany last … [Read More...]
October 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Glen White, 80, of Calhoun City, passed away Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born July 15, 1937 in Calhoun County to Charles Radford and Daisy Earline Hardin White. He worked in the civil and industrial construction and owner of Hughes-White Contracting of Crosby, TX. He was a […]
October 23, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Rebecca Jane Gaston Dye, 93, of Friendswood, Texas, passed away September 27, 2017. She was born March 17, 1924 in Noxapater, the eldest daughter of Robert T. and Gladys Shaw Ligon Gaston. She grew up in various towns in northern Mississippi as her father worked for the Grenada Banking System.
October 23, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jerry Wayne Harrison, 66, passed this life Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at NMMC, Tupelo, after a brief illness. He was born June 15, 1951 in Peoria, IL to James T. and Jessie Mae Walton Harrison Smith. He served our country, serving in the Vietnam War and later during Desert Storm as a first sergeant in […]
October 23, 2017 By Joel McNeece
James Franklin Gulledge, Sr., 80, of Pittsboro, passed away Friday, October 20, 2017, at Yalobusha Nursing Home in Water Valley. He was born December 21, 1936 in Big Creek, the son of Walter and Ora Cantrell Gulledge. He was a member of Pittsboro First Baptist Church and past member of Pittsboro Volunteer Fire Department.
