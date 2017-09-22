Pink for Tink

Bruce Cheerleaders used pink pom poms Friday night in memory of Bruce Elementary teacher Tink Massey who passed away this week.
Bruce Cheerleaders used pink pom poms Friday night in memory of Bruce Elementary teacher Tink Massey who passed away this week.
September 20, 2017 By Charlie Mitchell
During the hurricanes early this month, the Mississippi Supreme Court quietly struck a blow to ratify people-power in city halls and courthouses … [Read More...]
September 20, 2017 By Joel McNeece
The sound was something to behold. Sitting on Grady Wilson’s back porch under his metal roof there was a constant hum. … [Read More...]
September 20, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
My house looks like a day care again. And I’m okay with that. … [Read More...]
September 19, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Many Mississippians may remember the recent failed venture to convert pine trees into gasoline. Gas was over $4 a gallon and it seemed like a great … [Read More...]
September 19, 2017 By Ray Mosby
What was on that Monday now 16 years ago, a handful of fanatical thugs flew hijacked American airplanes into American buildings and what both we and … [Read More...]
September 21, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Regina Ann “Tink” Massey, 56, of Bruce, passed this earthly life Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 surrounded by her loving family at Baptist Memorial Hospital Southaven. She was born April 28, 1961 in Selmer, TN and was preceded in death by her mother, Delphia Lucretia Fisher. Tink was a graduate of Bruce High School class of 1979 […]
September 21, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Melvis Laderal McCormick, 86, of Bruce, passed this earthly life Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford after a lengthy illness. He was born April 7, 1931 in Calhoun City to Ira and Euris Tutor McCormick.
September 20, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Carol “Susie” Dittman Bullard, 65, passed this life Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 at Oxford Health and Rehab Center. She was born November 24, 1951 in St. Petersburg, PA to William E. Dittman and Vada May McKearn Dittman. Carol was retired from the U.S. Navy as a Lt. Colonel after serving our country for over 21 […]
September 18, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jan Gregg Hutchins, 66, passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Born January 27, 1951, she was the daughter of Willie B. and Clarice Fuggett Gregg. She was a retired educator, and member of Vardaman First Baptist Church.
Copyright © 2017 · News Theme on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in
Follow Us