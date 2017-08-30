You are here: Home / Front Page / Pick’em and Win!

August 30, 2017 by

cooper caviness2Cooper Caviness, a sophomore at Calhoun Academy, is our guest picker this week in the Pick'em and Win football contest. Fill out your ballot in this week's CCJ and follow the submission instructions and you could win $25 and a t-shirt.

