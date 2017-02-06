by

Pete Barnette, 74, of Vardaman, went to his heavenly home Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born May 7, 1942 in Sabougla. He was the son of E.B. Barnette and Goldie Henson Barnette. He was a retired, self-employed mechanic, and member of New Providence Baptist Church.

A funeral service honoring his life was Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 3:00pm in the Pryor Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Kevin Barnette officiated with Rev. Jon Stewart delivering the eulogy. Burial was at New Providence Cemetery in Calhoun City.

Pallbearers were Mitchell Johnson, Tony Watkins, Michael Kendall, Steve Ramage, David Marshall, and Wayne Lee Barnette.

Honorary pallbearers were Bobby Joe Crutchfield, James Henry Williams, Rob Neese, Terry Neese, and Earl McGreger.

He is survived by his son, David R. (Angela) Barnette, Vardaman; two brothers, James Barnette, Vardaman, and Jimmy (Patsy) Barnette, Calhoun City; two grandchildren, Glen (Jessie) Barnette, Saltillo, MS and Kevin (Taylor) Barnette, Simpsonville, KY.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Barnette, his parents, a son, Donald Ray Barnette, and three brothers, Billy Wayne Barnette, Red Barnette, and Jack Barnette.

