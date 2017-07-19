Pet show and Pig Scramble are Thursday night

by

The 94th annual Calhoun County Fair is underway at the multi-purpose center in Pittsboro.

Gate admission for this year’s Fair will be $3 Wednesday and Thursday, $5 Friday, and $8 Saturday. Ages five and under are free.

The family-run business Mississippi Delta Shows will return with the carnival running Wednesday through Saturday, opening each day at 5 p.m. Armbands for unlimited rides are $15 Wednesday and $20 Thursday through Saturday.

Traditional events like the biscuit making demonstrations, pet show, pig scramble (for ages 12 and under), rodeo and more will be back.

Adult and youth exhibits will be on display in the Multipurpose Building Thursday through Saturday. Exhibits range from arts and crafts to photography, flowers and more. Ribbons and cash prizes will be awarded for each division. County residents can fill out an exhibit book to submit with entries.

Both traditional and nontraditional fair food will be available for purchase. The 4-H Youth Concession Stand will be open throughout the week.

A youth rally hosted by local ministers will be held at 6 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) in the livestock arena.

For more information contact the Extension Office at 662-412-3177.

County Fair Schedule of Events

Wednesday, July 19

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Registration of Adult and Youth Exhibits (except baking/candy)

12:30 p.m. In-county swine show

1:30 p.m. Goat show

5 p.m. Carnival opens

Thursday, July 20

9 a.m. Judge Adult and Youth Exhibits

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Exhibit Building closed for judging and lunch

5-8 p.m. Exhibit Building open

5-7p.m. 4-H potluck supper

5 p.m. Happy Homemakers biscuit making demonstration

5 p.m. Carnvial opens

6 p.m. Pet show

7 p.m. Pig scramble

7:30 p.m. Youth rodeo

Friday, July 22

1-8 p.m. Exhibit Building open

5 p.m. Happy Homemakers biscuit making demonstration; carnival opens

7:30 p.m. Added money barrel racing/team roping

Saturday, July 23

10:30 a.m. Youth Cook-Off

1-2 p.m. Exhibit Building open

5 p.m. Carnival opens

6 p.m. Sheep riding

7 p.m. Rodeo