Good times had on the Calhoun City Square Thursday night for the annual Octoberfest celebration.
October 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun County School’s annual report card, issued last week by the state, is one I likely would have gotten a whipping for had I brought it home in … [Read More...]
October 25, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Celia and I decided one year that if you hadn’t started your Christmas shopping by Halloween, you were already behind. Rarely do I get that early of a … [Read More...]
October 24, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“I’m not understanding really, what the big controversy is.” —Biloxi School District Supt. Arthur McMillan. Well, let me educate a superintendent of … [Read More...]
October 24, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Believe it or not, but there’s a new textile plant in Tylertown making shirts sold throughout the nation. Its existence sheds light on our ever … [Read More...]
October 18, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Seldom is the sequel to anything just as good as the first time around, but Dudley Davis, Robert Stewart and I gave it a good go in New Albany last … [Read More...]
October 26, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Helen Joan Munna, 85 passed away October 26, 2017 at Baptist Nursing Center in Calhoun City after an extended illness. She was born April 8, 1932 in Bruce, Mississippi to the late parents of Luther Thomas and Amy Gertrude Deaton Gahagan. She was a homemaker and in her earlier years worked for the F.B.I. in special services. […]
October 26, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Betty Jean Pennington, 85, passed this life October 25, 2017 at North Delta Hospice House in Southaven after an extended illness. She was a born in Banner, on June 25, 1932 to t Gladys Leroy and Julia Ann Fullerton Massey.
October 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Glen White, 80, of Calhoun City, passed away Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born July 15, 1937 in Calhoun County to Charles Radford and Daisy Earline Hardin White. He worked in the civil and industrial construction and owner of Hughes-White Contracting of Crosby, TX. He was a […]
October 23, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Rebecca Jane Gaston Dye, 93, of Friendswood, Texas, passed away September 27, 2017. She was born March 17, 1924 in Noxapater, the eldest daughter of Robert T. and Gladys Shaw Ligon Gaston. She grew up in various towns in northern Mississippi as her father worked for the Grenada Banking System.
