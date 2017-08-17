Norwood wins title

by

Lisa Norwood, of Bruce, won the title of 2018 National Elegant Miss representing the Mississippi in the American Royal Miss national pageant in Gulfport recently. Norwood swept the pageant taking first in talent, interview, state costume, evening gown, modeling and casual wear. She sang “Coal Miner’s Daughter” for her talent and wore a referee uniform in the state costume representing the first female NFL referee Sarah Thomas, a native of Pascagoula. She also won Best Costume at Disney party during the event, where she was dressed as a fairy godmother. Norwood represented Bruce and Mississippi in the parent. American Royal Miss is a quality of competition that embraces the excitement of the glitter and showmanship of pageantry, while helping to develop every contestant into a confident young lady who is real, emphasizing the value of natural beauty. They seek to find women in the community who can serve as role model for younger generations and build the future.